10,390 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

