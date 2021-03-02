-$1.77 EPS Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.17). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($2.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($4.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.85) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,122 shares of company stock worth $2,052,183 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after buying an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 133,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,223,000.

BPMC traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,861. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $125.61.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

