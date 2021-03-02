$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.22. GameStop reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. KBC Group NV bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $18.66 on Monday, reaching $120.40. 48,529,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,853,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.