$1.43 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.60. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,194. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

