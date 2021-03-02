$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.80.

Shares of LHCG traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.00. 221,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,418. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.98 and a 200-day moving average of $209.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

