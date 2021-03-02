$0.72 EPS Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.66. Weibo posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WB shares. CLSA raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of WB stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

