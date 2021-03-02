$0.65 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. 644,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

