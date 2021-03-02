$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

