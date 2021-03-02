-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.68). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CSSE. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $406,347.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $641,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock worth $1,099,705. Corporate insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,339. The firm has a market cap of $385.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.