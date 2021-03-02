$0.59 EPS Expected for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. Fortis posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortis will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortis.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fortis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

