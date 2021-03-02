$0.52 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

