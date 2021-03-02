$0.52 EPS Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.48. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,121. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

