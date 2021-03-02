-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.44). Athenex reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Athenex by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Athenex by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATNX stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 129,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,509. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $503.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

