-$0.26 EPS Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.23). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,757,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $724,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.20. 513,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

