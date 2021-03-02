-$0.26 EPS Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.23). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.
ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,757,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $724,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.20. 513,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Featured Story: Dividend Kings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.