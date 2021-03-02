-$0.24 EPS Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ INM traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. 46,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

