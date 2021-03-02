$0.23 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on RBA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,990,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after buying an additional 66,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

