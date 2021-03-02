$0.17 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,241.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $813,147. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 8,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

