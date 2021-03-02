$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

PBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

