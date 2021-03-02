-$0.02 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

