-$0.02 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.