$0.01 EPS Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.93. 152,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,960. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

