ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZOZO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZOZO in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

