ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.42 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $4,121,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,007,693 shares of company stock valued at $303,092,797.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,163,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,729 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,719,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

