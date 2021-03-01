ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $24,269.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.00478899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00072539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00462672 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00194222 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,442 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

