ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Hits $18.77 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.77 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.28 or 0.00527692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00073180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00078966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00077481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.98 or 0.00466414 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00189017 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

