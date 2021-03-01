Zeepin Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $232,611.64 and approximately $50,936.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.00470759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00194698 BTC.

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

