Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $574.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.11.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $499.43 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $515.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,920 shares of company stock worth $27,130,665 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

