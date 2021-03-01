Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,624.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.30 or 0.03190126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00357291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.08 or 0.01012238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00461534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.82 or 0.00381777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00246298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00022517 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

