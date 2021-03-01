ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $26,084.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.21 or 0.00238495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00091390 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,129,371 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

