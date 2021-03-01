Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.24

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $57.65 million and $1.32 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00758071 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

