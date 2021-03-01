Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 252,637 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

