Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARDS. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

