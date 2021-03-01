Zacks Investment Research Lowers DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $365.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DZS by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

