Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.17.

NYSE:SNN opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 155.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 389,176 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $7,554,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 743.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 175,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.