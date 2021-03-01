Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to Sell

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. Progyny has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 38,461 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,615,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 903,472 shares of company stock worth $36,742,621. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

