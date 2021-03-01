Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.29.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $185.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

