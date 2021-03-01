Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.

Several analysts recently commented on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

SA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.57 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 604,673 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 456.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,164,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 286,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

