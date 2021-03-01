Zacks: Brokerages Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

QUIK stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.99.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock worth $21,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

