Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.75. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HBCP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. 14,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $283.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.