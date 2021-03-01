Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 42,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 73,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.