Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will post sales of $65.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.99 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $265.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.83 million to $268.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

In related news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 697.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4,124.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,372,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,288,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 243,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,237.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

