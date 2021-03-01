Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. Casella Waste Systems also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 3,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,118. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,196. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.