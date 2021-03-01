Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Orion Group posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 67.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183,784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Orion Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 140,509 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 130,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORN opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.