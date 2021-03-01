Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to post sales of $299.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.37 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $273.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

LL opened at $24.77 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $715.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,429,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.