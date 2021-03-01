Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.50 Million

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report sales of $149.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.98 million and the highest is $157.28 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $151.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $633.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.22 million to $646.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $699.60 million, with estimates ranging from $698.90 million to $700.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

Shares of ALRM traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.45. 2,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $712,907.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,694 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

