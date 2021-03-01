Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,958,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,432,844.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,974,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,406 shares of company stock valued at $678,225 in the last three months. 25.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYME opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

