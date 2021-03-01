Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report sales of $506.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.80 million. TTEC posted sales of $461.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTEC.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of TTEC opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

