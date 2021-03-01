Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.07. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of SBH opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.