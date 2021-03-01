Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Yum China has increased its dividend payment by 140.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum China to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.84 on Monday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.