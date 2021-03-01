Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Yandex were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Yandex by 54.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 77.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX opened at $63.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YNDX. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.