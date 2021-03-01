Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Xinyi Glass has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.96.
About Xinyi Glass
